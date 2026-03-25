IGNOU VC Calls Open Universities Emerging “Agentic AI Universities”

Hyderabad: The two-day National Conference on “Beyond Boundaries: The New ODL Landscape” was inaugurated on Wednesday at Dr B. R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), Hyderabad. Organised by the Indian Distance Education Association (IDEA) in collaboration with BRAOU, IGNOU, Telangana Council for Higher Education, and INFLIBNET, the conference focused on the future of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) in India.

Prof. Uma Kanjilal, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, delivered the keynote address as Chief Guest. She emphasised that ODL contributes nearly 50 per cent to India’s Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER), playing a pivotal role in expanding access to higher education. Prof. Kanjilal described open universities as emerging “agentic AI universities,” integrating vocational skills, competencies, and digital technologies to meet the demands of modern learners.

She highlighted the importance of hybrid learning models that combine ODL, online, and face-to-face methods. She also stressed the need for “strong industry–academia collaboration.” Prof. Kanjilal urged universities to “embrace artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) to enhance learning experiences. She noted that AI-driven, learner-centric approaches can help develop high-quality self-learning materials (SLMs) and manage large numbers of students in an effective manner.” Aligning with national initiatives such as Viksit Bharat, Skill India, and Digital India, she called for faculty digital training and international collaboration to position India as a global knowledge provider.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, Vice Chancellor of BRAOU, recalled the pioneering contributions of Prof. G. Ram Reddy to distance education. He emphasised the need to adapt digital tools to ensure inclusive access and equity, particularly for marginalised sections.

Prof. V. S. Prasad, former NAAC Director, noted that ODL is a cost-effective model that enhances access to higher education, guided by the four ‘A’s—access for anyone, learning of anything, at any time, and from any place. He cautioned that technology must be carefully designed to remain a tool rather than a controlling force.

Special guest Shri Anandrao Vishnu Patil, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, urged ODL institutions to maintain uncompromised quality and introduce employment-oriented courses. Prof. Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Digital University, urged that qualitative improvement and expanding reach through effective use of technology are needed.”

The conference also featured plenary sessions on INFLIBNET services, round table discussions on digital technologies, and parallel technical sessions. Delegates from across the country, including directors, deans, faculty, and IDEA members, participated, marking a significant step toward shaping India’s digital education future.