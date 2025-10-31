IIPH and Divi’s Foundation partner to strengthen child health

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Public Health–Hyderabad (transitioning into PHFI Institute of Public Health Sciences, Deemed to be University) and Divi’s Foundation for Gifted Children, through its implementing unit Varnam Child Development Centre, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance systems for child health and development.

The MoU was exchanged between Dr Pramod Gaddam, President, Divi’s Foundation for Gifted Children, and Dr Rajan Shukla, Dean of Public Health Practice and Community Engagement at IIPH–Hyderabad.

The partnership aims to strengthen early identification, assessment and intervention for children with development delays and neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs), aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

As part of this collaboration, a capacity-building programme was launched for District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) teams in Telangana, in partnership with ACCESS Health International.

An immersive workshop held on October 29–30 at Varnam Child Development Centre trained DEIC professionals from Kothagudem, Asifabad, and Bhupalpally districts. Sessions focused on developmental screening, care-pathway mapping, and parent engagement. The initiative reinforces a shared commitment to creating inclusive, evidence-based, and sustainable models that ensure every child receives timely support for holistic growth and well-being.