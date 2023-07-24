IIT Hyd student missing case keep police on toes

Hyderabad: Danawat Karthik Naik (21), a second-year B.Tech student at IIT Hyderabad, has gone missing. He left the IIT campus on July 17 and did not return to the campus. The worried parents went to the campus on July 19 and inquired as Karthik's phone was also switched off. As he was not there, they lodged a complaint with the police. It was found that Karthik had gone to Visakhapatnam based on the phone signal.



Karthik from Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district is studying in IIT Hyderabad. He came out of college on July 17 and reached Secunderabad railway station. From there he boarded the Janmabhoomi Express train and went to Visakhapatnam. In this background, it seems that a look out notice has been issued against Karthik in Visakhapatnam. Police detected his phone signals on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam.

But even after searching the entire beach road for three days, his whereabouts could not be found. Based on the CCTV footage, it was found that Karthik had paid money from his phone and bought a bun from the bakery. It is reported that even if the phone is turned off, he disappears from there before the signals are traced.

Why did Karthik go to Vizag? What is he doing there? Why is the phone on and off? Why are parents not being informed? Things are yet to be known. Now Karthik's missing has become a mystery.