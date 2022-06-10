IIT Hyderabad Jumps 10 points in QS World University Ranking 2023

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive year, IIT Hyderabad (IITH) has maintained its position within the top 10 ranks among the technical institutes in the country. QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the global higher education analyst, released the 19th edition of the world's most-consulted international university rankings on Thursday.

IITH has improved its QS World University Rankings from 591-600 in 2022 to 581-590 in 2023. IITH has significantly improved its ranking in QS over the last four years, from ranking above 1300 to being in the top 600. At 120 globally in the Citations per Faculty, IITH stands strong with 273 accomplished faculty and more than 1,000 research scholars.

A stronghold on research has made IITH among the top 41 per cent institutes globally as against 46 per cent last year. Expressing his delight in this recognition, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said,

"Being a young institute, it is a moment of pride for IITH to be ranked among the prestigious institutes in the world. With the significant growth in research and development, academia, industry and international relations, I am confident that IITH will make it to the top 500 globally in the coming years."