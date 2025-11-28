IIT Madras deploys India’s first Indigenous Vessel Traffic Management System for ports

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind, for India’s maritime sector, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have developed and deployed the country’s first Indigenous Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) for ports.

The system has been designed and implemented entirely by the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC), based on requirements outlined by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoSPW), Government of India.

The indigenous VTMS provides the Government of India with complete strategic control over source code, databases and all aspects of the solution by eliminating risks of leaks of strategically important data related to vessel movements. This breakthrough marks a significant step towards the indigenisation of technology in the maritime sector, reducing dependency on imported systems and foreign vendors.

The system has already been deployed at Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), Kerala, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2, 2025. Discussions are underway to extend deployment to two other ports on India’s western coast. With its scalable design, the VTMS can be enhanced to meet evolving stakeholder requirements and incorporate global best practices.

Prof K Murali, Head of NTCPWC, IIT Madras, explained, “An indigenous system eliminates the risk of a leak of strategically important data on vessel movement. It also enables fast-tracking of innovations to provide appropriate solutions to various challenges while reducing operational and financial risks associated with private vendors.”

The system is designed to be cost-effective, secure and easy to maintain, while creating a pool of skilled manpower equipped with advanced theoretical and practical knowledge. By retaining full technical know-how within the country, India strengthens its maritime security and operational independence.

This innovation by IIT Madras is a major boost to India’s strategic capabilities, positioning the nation as a leader in indigenous maritime technology and paving the way for wider deployment across ports nationwide.