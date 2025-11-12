Ikashi to expand to Vizag, Singapore

Ikashi Group, a fintech company, has grown into a diversified wealth-tech ecosystem with operations in Hyderabad, Pune, and Malkapur. The Rs 120-crore company is launching a branch soon in Visakhapatnam, and plans its first international unit in Singapore. At the heart of Ikashi’s growth lies it founder L Prasad Reddy’s belief that finance should empower people to take control of their money, not intimidate them. While Ikashi is scaling nationwide, its strongest presence remains in the Telugu states—a deliberate strategic choice.

“Many individuals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are curious about finance but lack access to structured education and credible investment tools,” says Prasad. By focusing on these underserved regions, Ikashi aims to bridge the financial literacy gap and drive grassroots growth. This commitment is deeply personal. Born Prasad Rajendra Reddy, his family originally hailed from the Telugu states before moving to Maharashtra for work—an experience that strengthened his connection to his roots and inspired his mission to give back.