Live
- Modi unveils Rs 100 coin, stamp at RSS centenary
- Court tells doctors to fix their handwriting
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd Oct 2025
- The transformative persona of multitalented personalities over the years
- Surrender is the only way forward for naxals
- Chaitanyananda scandal: Sex racket and institutional complicity
- Rural games bring alive Berhampur
- Microsoft Revamps Office Icons with Curvier, More Colourful Designs
- Cyclonic Storm Brings Heavy Rains to North Andhra
- Flood at Prakasam barrage begins to recede
Illegal firecracker godown busted in Begum Bazar, Rs 6 lakh stock seized
Acting on credible information, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone team, in coordination with Afzalgunj Police, raided an illegal...
Acting on credible information, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone team, in coordination with Afzalgunj Police, raided an illegal firecracker storage unit in Begum Bazar on Wednesday and seized explosive stock worth nearly Rs. 6 lakh.
The raid, carried out at a godown opposite Mali Bhavan in Kolsawadi, Begum Bazar, resulted in the arrest of Mahipal Singh (23), a businessman residing in the DR Complex, Kolsawadi. Singh, originally from the Jalore district of Rajasthan, was allegedly storing a large quantity of explosive firecrackers in a residential building without a valid license.
The team confiscated a large stock of fireworks consisting of 250 cartons of “Original Wonder Throw” (each carton containing 40 boxes), 30 cartons of “Original Tiger”, one carton of “Turkey”, six cartons of “Oscar Firework”, and 80 cartons of “Andhi Toofan.” In addition to the explosives, police also seized an iPhone and a OnePlus smartphone, with the total haul valued at approximately Rs. 6,00,000.
Police said that storing such a massive cache of firecrackers in a densely populated residential area posed a serious threat to human lives and property. “The accused knowingly stored explosive crackers without licenses or precautionary measures, which could have led to untoward incidents,” officials stated.