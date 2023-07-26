IMD sounds red alert for State, forecasts heavy rain for 3 days

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall in several districts of Telangana for the next three days (till July 28).

While there is a heavy to very heavy rainfall (orange alert) warning on Tuesday, IMD, Hyderabad has issued a red alert for the next three days between Wednesday and Friday for several districts including Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

The heavy to very heavy rainfall alert (orange alert) was issued for Mulugu, BhadradriKothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, BhadradriKothagudem, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Hyderabad, Medchal, Malkajgiri, and Mahabubnagar.

Interacting with newspersons on Tuesday, the director, IMD-Hyderabad, Nagaratna said that Telangana is likely to receive widespread rain over most of the places in the next 4 to 5 days. “At present, the weather situations indicate that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over west-central bay and its adjoining areas, and this upper air circulation is likely to intensify wind towards low-pressure areas during the next 24 hours. This is extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level,” she said.

The red alert is likely to cause massive water pooling on roads and low-lying areas. Traffic congestion, wet and slippery roads, trees, and electric poles getting uprooted could also create electricity, water, and other social disturbances for a few hours, along with drainage clogging.