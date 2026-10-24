IMD warns of thunderstorms, gusty winds in Telangana

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rainfall is likely in various parts of the state during the month end probably on October 27 because of a deep depression developing in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad officials, while dry weather will continue in the state for the next three days in the state, there are chances of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana on October 27.

The IMD issued warning of tthunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam districts of Telangana during the month end period between October 27 and 29.

The IMD officials have attributed this to the low pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal. The officials said that under the influence of the cyclonic circulation that existed over the Southeast and adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal on Thursday, a low-pressure area has formed on Friday at 05:30 am over the East-Central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression by Saturday. Subsequently, moving in a west-northwesterly direction, it is highly likely to intensify further into a deep depression by October 25 and into a cyclonic storm over the West-Central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26. Over the following two days, it is expected to strengthen further while moving in a west-northwesterly direction towards the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha.