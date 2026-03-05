Hyderabad, which is rapidly gaining recognition as a global city, is set to host another prestigious international sporting event.

Under the leadership of chief minister Reventh Reddy

Telangana Government, Sports Department, all arrangements have been completed for the Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifier Tournament 2026, organized by the Fédération Internationale de Hockey.

The tournament will be held from March 8 to March 14 at the Gachibowli Hockey Stadium in Hyderabad. Along with India, teams from Austria, England, Italy, Korea, Scotland, Uruguay and Wales will participate in this tournament. These matches will play a crucial role in determining qualification for the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026.

Sports Authority of Telangana has ensured that all necessary facilities are in place to conduct the tournament smoothly. The venue has been equipped with an international-standard astroturf field, high security arrangements, modern infrastructure, and world-class accommodation for the athletes.

Close coordination has been maintained with representatives of the Fédération Internationale de Hockey and Hockey India to ensure seamless organization of the event. Various departments of the state government have also worked together to complete all arrangements efficiently.

All participating teams have already arrived in Hyderabad and have been warmly welcomed by the Telangana Sports Department. Comprehensive practice facilities and international-standard accommodation have been provided for the players.

The teams are currently practicing enthusiastically at the newly upgraded astroturf facility at Gachibowli Hockey Stadium.

We are also planning heritage tours and recreational programs in the city for international delegates and players so that they can experience the rich culture and heritage of Hyderabad.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government has been strongly encouraging sports development. It is because of this support that we are able to successfully host such prestigious international tournaments.

With the encouragement of the Chief Minister, the Telangana Sports Department has made significant progress over the past two years. The second edition of the Chief Minister Cup 2025 was conducted from the village level and received an excellent response across the state.

Telangana Sports Department will continue to take forward many more initiatives to promote sports culture in the state.

I request all of you to attend the hockey matches being held at Gachibowli and help in giving wide publicity to this prestigious international event.