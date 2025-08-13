Live
In A Broad Daylight Heist: Six robbers barge into gold shop; fire & flee with jewels
Hyderabad: In a broad daylight robbery attempt, a six-member gang targeted Khazana Jewellery in Chandanagar on Tuesday morning. The gang barged into the showroom shortly after it opened, fired multiple rounds, and injured the store’s deputy manager before fleeing. According to police, the gang entered the shop and demanded the locker keys at gunpoint. When the staff refused to hand over the keys, the accused pulled out a gun, threatened them, and even opened multiple rounds of fire.
The attackers also fired at the CCTV cameras to avoid identification and smashed display stalls inside the shop. The incident caused a sudden stampede, and the terrified staff informed the police. The injured deputy manager was rushed to a hospital for treatment. In the chaos, one staff member discreetly called the police. Spotting police teams approaching, the robbers fled on two-wheelers, reportedly heading towards Zaheerabad.
Police said the gang entered the shop just five minutes after it opened for the day. At around 10:40 am, the masked men entered the showroom, demanded the locker keys, and began firing. An investigation found that two rounds had been fired from a pistol. The value of the stolen jewellery has not yet been ascertained.
Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty visited the showroom along with forensic experts from the Clues team. The commissioner formed ten special teams to track the culprits and is reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas.
Telangana police have alerted district borders and intensified checks along escape routes, particularly towards Zaheerabad. A further investigation is underway.