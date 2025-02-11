In a fitting tribute to tribals, KTR names Lagacharla icon’s baby ‘Bhumi Nayak’

Live
Hyderabad: In a significant gesture of solidarity with the tribal farmers of Lagacharla, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday met Jyothi, the wife of a farmer who was illegally detained, and named her newborn daughter ‘Bhumi Nayak’.
A few months ago, Jyothi, a courageous woman, emerged as the face of the resistance against the Congress government’s forceful land pooling for pharma companies in Lagacharla, Kodangal constituency. During his visit to Kodangal on Monday, KTR named Jyothi’s newborn daughter Bhumi Nayak, symbolising the farmers’ unwavering fight to protect their land and rights.
The Lagacharla tribal farmers bravely resisted the Congress government’s attempts to forcibly acquire their lands for pharma companies. Their protests were met with brutal suppression, with several farmers allegedly tortured in police custody. In a shocking abuse of power, Congress leaders, along with the police, allegedly raided tribal farmers’ homes, harassed their families, and misbehaved with them.
During this struggle, Jyothi, who was pregnant at the time, fearlessly confronted the Congress government, demanding justice for her husband. She became an icon of the Lagacharla movement, inspiring many with her resilience and determination. Recognising her courage and the larger struggle of Lagacharla’s farmers, BRS leaders and KTR stood firmly with Jyothi and the tribal community.