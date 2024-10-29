In a major rejig, govt shifts 13 IAS officers; Harish is new I&PR head

Hyderabad: The State government affected a reshuffle of the IAS officers. 2015 batch IAS officer and Joint Secretary to Revenue department (DM) S Harish has been appointed as Special Commissioner to state Information and Public Relations and Executive Office, special Secretary GA (I&PR) Department. The incumbent M Hanumantha Rao, IAS (2013) was posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Yadadri Bhongir district. As many as 13 IAS officials have been transferred and posted in different wings of the state departments and also district Collectors. Nalgonda Collector Narayana Reddy was transferred and posted as Collector of Rangareddy.

Tourism Director Ila Tripathi was transferred and posted as Nalgonda Collector. Dr T K Sreedevi, Commissioner, SCD was transferred and posted as Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration duly relieving V P Gautham from FAC of the said post. Manda Makarandu, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Nizamabad was transferred and posted as project Director (CMRO) Project O/o CCLA, Hyderabad.

On transfer, K Shashanka was posted as Commissioner, State Flagship Projects. T Vinay Krishna Reddy, Joint Secretary to Government, HM & FW Department was transferred and posted as Commissioner, R&R and LA, I&CAD Department. Aisha Masrat Khanam, who was waiting for posting is posted as Joint Secretary to Government, HM & FW Department. Nikhil Chakravarthi, Executive Director, TGIiC is placed in FAC in the post of Additional Commissioner, CT.

K Chandra Sekhar Reddy, MD, HACA is placed in FAC of the post of MD, Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation

Limited vice Chittem Lakshmi was transferred. S Dilip Kumar, CEO, ZP, Medchal Malkajgiri was posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Nizamabad.