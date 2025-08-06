In major drug bust, cops seize 847 kg ganja worth Rs 4.2 cr, arrest two

Hyderabad: In a meticulously coordinated joint operation, the Cyberabad Narcotic Police Station of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) and the RNCC Khammam team have dismantled a major inter-state ganja trafficking network. The bust resulted in the seizure of 847 kilograms of high-grade ganja, with a street value of over Rs 4.2 crore, and the arrest of two habitual offenders.

The operation is one of the largest and most precise anti-drug actions of 2025, targeting a supply corridor that runs from Malkangiri in Odisha to Uttar Pradesh via Telangana and Karnataka.

According to police, on 4 August, intelligence reached the EAGLE CNPS and RNCC Khammam teams about a Uttar Pradesh-registered Mahindra Bolero pick-up truck carrying a massive ganja consignment from Odisha. The vehicle was expected to pass through Thondapalli village in Shamshabad, on the Bangalore National Highway, between 3pm and 6pm.

By 1pm, a joint RNCC–CNPS team had been deployed with surveillance vehicles, weighing equipment, packing materials, and documentation tools. At 5pm, the suspect vehicle was intercepted near the Jama Masjid on Shamshabad Road.

Two individuals were arrested and identified as Khilla Dhana (29) and Rajendar (26), both residents of Malkangiri district, Odisha. During the investigation, a tightly knit trafficking chain was exposed.

An absconding individual, Ramesh Sukri, operated as the central coordinator from Malkangiri, linked to both Dhana and Rajendar through their village network. His associate, Jagadish Kuldeep, procured bulk ganja from cultivators like Shibo Shiba and Basu in remote forest areas.

The syndicate’s main buyer, ShaffiqShafi from Uttar Pradesh, placed large-volume orders and provided advance vehicles with UP registration, while handling payments through couriers or layered transfers to obscure the trail.