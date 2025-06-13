In major rejig, scores of IAS officers transferred

Hyderabad: The State Government effected a major reshuffle of IAS officers by transferring 33 officials and posted them in different wings. Senior IAS official Navin Mittal has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Energy Wing and R and B Secretary Harichandana Dasari was transferred and posted as Hyderabad Collector. Secretaries of different wings and a few district Collectors were transferred and posted on Thursday.

Special Chief Secretary to government Dr. Shashank Goel was posted as Special Chief Secretary to Government and Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, duly relieving Gaurav Uppal. On transfer, Gaurav Uppal was posted as Secretary to government, Coordination (Gol Projects & CSS) in Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi. Navin Mittal was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Energy Department duly relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania from FAC of the said post. Lokesh Kumar D.S, Additional CEO was placed in FAC of the post of Secretary to Revenue Department.

N Sridhar, Secretary to Government, SCD Department was transferred and posted as Prl Secretary to government, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, duly relieving Lokesh Kumar D.S. from FAC of the said post. Sridhar will continue to hold the FAC post of Principal secretary to government (Mines & Geology), I&C Department.

Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakash Secretary to Government, (Registration & Stamps) Revenue Department and Secretary to Housing was transferred and posted as Secretary to SCD department. He was also placed in FAC of the post of Secretary to Government, Planning Department and EO Telangana Remote Sensing Applications Centre (TGRAC) duly relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania from FAC of the said post.

Harichandana Dasari, Special Secretary to (R&B), TR&B department was transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Hyderabad vice Anudeep Durishetty, transferred. Killu Sivakumar Naidu, Additional Commissioner, GHMC was transferred posted as Commissioner R&R and Land Acquisition in Irrigation.

Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu, Collector & District Magistrate, Nizamabad was transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Registration & Stamps vice Dr. Jyoti Buddha Prakash transferred. Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu, was also placed in FAC of Commissioner Registration Commissioner, SS & LA and PD.

On transfer, T.Vinay Krishna Reddy, was posted Collector & District Magistrate, Nizamabad vice Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu, transferred. G Srijana, Director, PR & RD is placed in FAC of the post of Director, WCD & SC vice A Nirmala Kanthi Wesley transferred.

Sneha Shabarish, Additional Commissioner, GHMC was transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Hanamkonda vice P Pravinya, IAS (2016) transferred. On transfer, Anudeep Durishetty was posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Khammam vice Muzammil Khan was transferred.

Siva Sankar Lotheti, who is waiting for posting was posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Agriculture & Cooperation Department P.Uday Kumar transferred.Siva Sankar Lotheti, was also placed in FAC of the post of Joint Secretary to Government, Revenue (DM) Department duly relieving S.Harish, IAS(2015) from FAC of the said post.

Chittem Lakshmi, who is waiting for posting is posted Secretary to government, General Administration Department. K Hymavathi, Project Director, AIDS Control Society was transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Siddipet vice Mikkilineni Manu Choudary transferred.

Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, Director, Youth Services was transferred and posted as Project Director, AIDS Control Society. He was also placed in FAC of the post of Director, Institute of Health & Family Welfare. V.P. Gautham, Special Secretary to Housing was placed in FAC of the post of Secretary.

K.Nikhila, CEO, TGIRD was transferred and posted as Director, Fisheries vice Priyanka Ala transferred. She was also placed in FAC of the post of CEO, TGIRD.

Valluru Kranthi, Collector & District Magistrate of Sangareddy was transferred and posted as Managing Director, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. Vice Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy transferred.

Chekka Priyanka posted as I&PR Spl Comm

Chekka Priyanka, IAS (2018), Deputy Secretary to Government, MA & UD Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Commissioner, I&PR and EO Spl Secretary, GA (I&PR) Department, duly relieving S Harish, IAS (2015) from FAC of the said post.