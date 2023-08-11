Inauguration of IRA GLOBAL SCHOOL: A Vision for Transforming Education in Telangana

The inaugural ceremony, graced by Telangana’s Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, marked the auspicious opening of “IRA GLOBAL SCHOOL.”

She commended the school’s fundamental mission of wholeheartedly serving the nation and expressed her well wishes for the school’s vision of transforming the education landscape in Telangana into a reality.

The event was attended by Minister, along with IRA Global School’s Chairman, Sandeep Rao, and Secretary, V. Rajashekar, as well as TPUS “Teachers Wing” Founder and Chairman, Gandam Ramulu. State Presidents, Ajay Karthik, and State General Secretary, Mohammad Ismail, along with other members of the organisation, graced the occasion at the Minister’s Residence in Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad. Having embarked on its journey in April 2023, IRA has already established three branches in Hyderabad.

With a commitment to collaborating with passionate individuals in the realm of education, IRA is set to expand its influence.

The goal is to unite with like-minded partners and fortify the education system against the influence of corporate interests that prioritize personal lifestyles. IRS GLOBAL SCHOOLS, in contrast, is dedicated to the noble cause of nurturing the nation by striving to fulfill the aspirations of all.