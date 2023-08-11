Live
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) organised workshop on MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer
- TTD chairman lays stone for modernization works of Sri Venkateswara Museum
- Police serve notice to Pawan Kalyan
- None of the ministers asked for commission: President of contractors' association
- PTR launches plan for turtle conservation, identification
- Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
Just In
Inauguration of IRA GLOBAL SCHOOL: A Vision for Transforming Education in Telangana
The inaugural ceremony, graced by Telangana’s Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, marked the auspicious opening of “IRA GLOBAL SCHOOL.” She...
The inaugural ceremony, graced by Telangana’s Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, marked the auspicious opening of “IRA GLOBAL SCHOOL.”
She commended the school’s fundamental mission of wholeheartedly serving the nation and expressed her well wishes for the school’s vision of transforming the education landscape in Telangana into a reality.
The event was attended by Minister, along with IRA Global School’s Chairman, Sandeep Rao, and Secretary, V. Rajashekar, as well as TPUS “Teachers Wing” Founder and Chairman, Gandam Ramulu. State Presidents, Ajay Karthik, and State General Secretary, Mohammad Ismail, along with other members of the organisation, graced the occasion at the Minister’s Residence in Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad. Having embarked on its journey in April 2023, IRA has already established three branches in Hyderabad.
With a commitment to collaborating with passionate individuals in the realm of education, IRA is set to expand its influence.
The goal is to unite with like-minded partners and fortify the education system against the influence of corporate interests that prioritize personal lifestyles. IRS GLOBAL SCHOOLS, in contrast, is dedicated to the noble cause of nurturing the nation by striving to fulfill the aspirations of all. For franchise inquiries, please contact: 9171567789.