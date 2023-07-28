Incessant rains leave city heritage structures in precarious condition

Hyderabad: Relentless rain over the past week caused immense damage and poses a serious threat to heritage monuments in the city. Every time it rains, a piece of the glorious past falls or caves in somewhere. The incessant rain lashing the State for the last few days has set alarm bells ringing for the heritage structures.

The condition of the centuries-old monuments, especially in the Old city areas, lies in a state of neglect. Though repairs were being carried out by the State government, with different departments, the condition remains the same. The continued rainfall in the city is posing a risk to mo numents, including clock towers, kamans (gateway arch), devdis and religious structures.

The monuments including Hussaini Alam Kaman, Shalibanda clock tower, portions of Golconda Fort, various ashoorkhanas, like the Badshahi Ashoorkhana, Kursheedjah Devdi, among others, are facing a serious threat.

In December last year, the government announced repair of centuries-old Qutb Shahi Badshahi Ashoorkhana. Though the work was taken up, the incessant rain is posing a risk to the structure. However, since Moharram (Islamic month) started the work was stopped. “Following the repair work, now there is no water seepage. However, the repair and renovation works were sanctioned long back; the works are yet to be completed,” said Mir Irasat Ali Baqri, a Shia leader.

According to officials, the Naqar Khana, Abdar Khana and Niyaz Khana, under Badshahi Ashoorkhana, suffered extensive damage; however, its main hall remains intact. The walls of the historic structure were damaged during the 1908 floods and were temporarily repainted in a similar design.

“As it is the second oldest monument of Hyderabad, which was built immediately after Charminar. the Aga Khan Trust and the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) took up restoration work with lime plaster and consolidated the structure. Emphasis will be laid on strengthening the roof and floor of the Ashoorkhana,” said a senior MA&UD officer.

A historical arch, known as Hussaini Alam Kaman (gateway), on the busy road between Dhoodhbowli and Hussaini Alam. which has been in dilapidated condition for the last several years, is posing a danger to commuters as well as inhabitants.

The locals expressed concern over the kaman’s condition and also the other historic structures in Old City. They pleaded with the government for the restoration of the kaman to prevent any incident.

Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president of TDP Minority Cell, said despite the rumbling condition of the monument many people pass under the kaman every day; it is a major road for commuters reaching Dhoodhbowli towards Hussaini Alam.

“The structure needs immediate attention or else parts of this entrance will collapse. Due to lack of maintenance its plaster is gone; only broken stones remain, this is posing danger.”