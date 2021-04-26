Include Covid in Arogyasri or admit KCR in Gandhi Hospital: Social Activist

Karimnagar: Demanding the government 'either to include Covid-19 into Aarogyasri scheme or admit Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Gandhi Hospital', a social activist from Karimnagar district, Kota Shyam Kumar staged a protest in front of Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He questioned CM KCR and IT Minister KT Rama Rao as to why they were not getting admitted in Gandhi Hospital when they were tested positive.

Shyam Kumar said many middle-class patients were not interested to risk their lives by admitting in government hospitals due to lack of facilities in these hospitals. If the facilities are good in government hospitals, then why KCR and KTR were not admitted in Gandhi Hospital? he questioned.

Stating that coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate across the State with thousands of people being tested positive each day, he alleged that many private hospitals were taking advantage of this situation and looting innocent patients in the name of treatment and throwing them into poverty.

He criticised that political leaders, who treat the public as their gods during elections, were now least bothered about public lives and were not exerting pressure on the government to include Covid-19 into Aarogyasri scheme.

The government must understand the problems of common people, especially during this pandemic situation, and must include Covid-19 into Aarogyasri scheme immediately, he demanded.