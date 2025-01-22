Incorporate physical activity in daily life: Cyberabad CP

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Tuesday inaugurated the Cyberabad seventh Annual Sports, Games, and Duty Meet 2025, which will take place over four days from January 21 to 24.

The Cyberabad Police Commissioner stressed the importance of incorporating physical activity into daily life, whether it be walking, running, playing football, tennis, badminton, cricket, swimming, or any other form of exercise.

The Commissioner urged everyone to prioritise regular health checkups, as they play a vital role in safeguarding individuals from lifestyle-related and other diseases.

DCP Sanjeev stated that police participants from the five law and order zones and other wings are enthusiastically participating in the Annual Sports, Games, and Duty Meet 2025. Over 953 police personnel, including 150 women officials, are participating in these events.

ADCP Shameer said over the next four days, a variety of events will be conducted for both men and women separately. These include 800 metres running, 100 metres running, kabaddi, cricket, volleyball, football, basketball, long jump, shot put, carroms, and chess.

On the first day, the 800 metres running race was conducted for both men and women.

The winners of the men's race were Pavan, PC, CAR HQtrs, who secured the first prize; Kumar, PC, CAR headquarter, who won the second prize; and Akhilesh, PC, CAR headquarter, who took home the third prize. The winners in the women's race included Rajamani, PC, CAR headquarters, who won the first prize; Swathi, PC, CAR headquarters, who claimed the second prize; and Tejaswini, PC, Balanagar Zone, who secured the third prize.