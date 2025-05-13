Incredible Telangana…Beauty pageant begins journey through heart and soul of State

Hyderabad: More than 100 contestants from around the world are participating in the month-long 72nd Miss World pageant, a celebration of beauty with purpose, where culture, heritage, and social impact take centre stage. The inaugural ceremony, held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on May 10, opened with a powerful rendition of the Telangana State Anthem and a vibrant showcase of folk and tribal art forms performed by over 250 artistes, setting a spirited and emotional tone for the global event.

This marks a historic first for the pageant – India is hosting Miss World for the second consecutive year, a feat unmatched in its 73-year history. After the 71st edition in Mumbai in 2024, the world’s spotlight now turns to Hyderabad and the rich cultural fabric of Telangana.

The contestants are set to begin their exploration with a heritage walk at Charminar and Laad Bazaar on Tuesday, soaking in the living history and bustling bazaars of Hyderabad’s Old City. The evening will culminate with a royal welcome dinner and live musical concert at the iconic Chowmahalla Palace, offering the delegates a regal taste of Deccan hospitality, points out M Kiranmayee, a senior official from the I&PR Department.

On May 14, the groups would split for two distinct heritage trails. One team would visit Warangal Fort, the majestic Thousand Pillar Temple, and Bhadrakali Temple, while the other group would explore the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and enjoy a traditional Perini dance performance. On May 15, Group 1 will head to Yadagirigutta Temple, Telangana’s prominent spiritual site, while Group 2 will tour Pochampally, the globally renowned handloom village known for its Ikat artistry.

On May 16, contestants would visit Pillalamarri, a centuries-old banyan tree in Mahabubnagar, and the Experium Eco Park, experiencing Telangana’s biodiversity and green tourism initiatives. The excitement continues on May 17, beginning with the Miss World Sports Finale at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in the morning.

In the evening, the contestants will visit Ramoji Film City, one of the world’s largest film studios, for an interactive cinematic experience.

On May 18, the schedule includes a visit to the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) to understand public safety innovations. In the evening, delegates will visit the State Secretariat for a 3D projection mapping show and conclude the day with participation in the ‘Sunday-Funday’ carnival at Tank Bund, celebrating the city’s vibrant street culture.