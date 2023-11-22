Independent candidate Barrelakka alias Shirisha’s brother attacked

Hyderabad: Barrelakka (Shirisha), who became a sensation by contesting as an independent candidate from the Kolhapur assembly seat in the Telangana assembly elections, was attacked on Tuesday. Unidentified persons attacked her younger brother while campaigning in Vencharla village of Pedtakottapally Mandal.

Those who participated in the campaign in support of Barrelakka were threatened to leave the place. She was shocked by this sudden incident. She was in tears asking why his younger brother was attacked. She expressed her concern that in the past people used to say that politics is rowdyism, but now she is seeing it directly.

She commented that political attacks are being made against her because of the fear of splitting votes. She demanded that the police protect her. While condemning the attack on Barrelakka, many supported her. Her supporters camped on the road to ensure her safety. Will they attack and threaten if they run as independent candidates? she asked.

Meanwhile, Barrelakka has become a hot topic in the Telangana elections. Rushing in the campaign, it is attracting everyone's attention. Campaign is being conducted in all the villages of the constituency. No one paid much attention when the nomination was made. But now she has become a big topic. By using social media, it is making waves in the hearts of its opponents.