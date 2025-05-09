India hosting Miss World 2nd time in a row

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad hosting the 72nd edition of Miss World from May 10, the global beauty pageant has come to India for the second consecutive year. Nearly a year ago in 2024, Mumbai hosted the 71st edition of the beauty pageant.

The mega event was held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai and Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic was crowned as Miss World on March 9, 2024.

The 71st edition was initially scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in May 2023 before it was shifted to New Delhi and then to Mumbai. With the current back-to-back editions, India became the only country after the UK to host the global event in successive years since its inception in 1951. India first hosted the Miss World contest in 1996 in Bengaluru.

The six Miss World winners from India include Reita Faria (1966, Maharashtra), Aishwarya Rai (1994, Karnataka), Diana Hayden (1997, Telangana), Yukta Mookhey (1999, Maharashtra), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chhillar (2017, Haryana).