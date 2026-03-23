India poised for AI healthcare leap, say experts at ISB event

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad organided a three-day workshop on the AI in Public Health Innovation Programme, which brought together 78 doctors and civil servants from four states—Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa and Assam.

According to the experts, the AI in healthcare in India is rapidly evolving, supported by key national digital health initiatives- NDHM (National Digital Health Mission) – 2019, ABDM (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission) – 2021, DPDP Act (Digital Personal Data Protection Act) – 2023, SAHI (Smart AI for Health Initiative) – 2026. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) represents the first comprehensive and practical step toward integrating AI into India’s healthcare ecosystem. However, its adoption is not yet mandatory, and longitudinal data integration is still evolving. Globally, countries like the USA, Europe, and China are nearly two decades ahead in AI implementation in healthcare.

Despite this gap, India has demonstrated rapid scalability in digital systems—as seen with UPI—indicating strong potential for accelerated adoption. India is now emerging as a key leader among global south nations in AI-driven healthcare transformation.

According to the experts, at the state level, AI adoption was progressing in three waves, with southern states, including Telangana, currently in the third wave, characterised by advanced adoption and experimentation. However, regulatory frameworks, evaluation mechanisms, and standardisation processes are still evolving in India.

From a clinical perspective, current AI tools were limited in establishing causal relationships (cause–effect) and are more reliable for pattern recognition and screening rather than definitive diagnosis. Given that AI systems frequently involve patient data, they are categorized as high-risk tools by experts.