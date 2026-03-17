India Post Launches 24-Hour Speed Post Service in Hyderabad

India Post launched a 24-hour speed post service in Hyderabad marking a big achievement in postal modernization and customer convenience. The 24 hour speed post is designed to provide faster, more reliable delivery of documents and parcels. It will also strengthen Hyderabad’s logistics network and set a benchmark for postal services improvement in India.

India Post’s new service include three new time-bound services: 24 Speed Post for next-day delivery of documents, 24 Speed Post Parcel for parcels up to 5 kg, and 48 Speed Post for guaranteed delivery within 48 hours.The services will be managed through 38 booking offices and 94 delivery offices for 24-hour delivery while 176 booking offices and 94 delivery offices will handle the 48-hour option.

The new speed post service is offering a variety of user-friendly features for both individuals and businesses. Users can get refunds for delayed deliveries, they can also track their posts with SMS alerts, secure packaging, and OTP-based delivery confirmation are also some great features. Businesses will also benefit from book now, pay later options, free pickup services, and API integration for seamless operations.

This launch is part of a bigger effort to make services more modern and customer friendly. It ensures that postal services remain competitive in the fast-paced logistics sector.This initiative is not only motivating Hyderabad postal service but also shows India Post’s commitment to efficiency and innovation.

After this new addition of round the clock service , India Post will become a leader in fast delivery service. This step is expected to enhance customer trust, improve logistics efficiency, and contribute to the city’s growing reputation as a hub for modern postal and courier solutions.