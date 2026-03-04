Indian Air Force Opens Recruitment Rally for Youth of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Hyderabad, March 4 – The Indian Air Force will conduct an open recruitment rally for male and female candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, beginning on March 9 at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU).

Wing Commander Sheikh Yaqub Ali, Commanding Officer of the 12 Airmen Selection Centre, Secunderabad, said this is a significant opportunity for the youth of the two Telugu states to join the Indian Air Force. The rally will be held on March 9 and 10 for female candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, March 12 and 13 for male candidates from Andhra Pradesh, and March 15 and 16 for male candidates from Telangana.

Unmarried young men and women aged 17 ½ to 21 years (born between July 2, 2005, and January 2, 2009) are eligible. The minimum height requirement is 152 cm. Eligible candidates must have completed Intermediate or equivalent, a three-year Polytechnic Diploma, or a two-year Vocational Course (ITI). A minimum of 50 percent marks in educational qualifications and English is mandatory.

Candidates do not need to register online but must bring original or DigiLocker-certified certificates, domicile, NCC certificates (if any), Aadhaar card, 10 passport-sized photographs, and six xerox copies of each document. Female candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should attend on March 9, males from Andhra Pradesh on March 12, and males from Telangana on March 15, between 6 am and 10 am. A 1.6 km run will be part of the physical tests, and a written exam will be conducted for those who pass physical and mental assessments.

Candidates are encouraged to visit https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in for full details of the rally.