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Indian curls salon opens grandly

  • Created On:  27 March 2026 1:26 PM IST
Indian curls salon opens grandly
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Indian Curls, a premium hair transformation salon, was launched in Manikonda by founder Kankanala Balakrishna. The grand opening saw actors like Himaja Reddy, Nayani Pavani and Sri Satya. Specializing in personalized styling and extensions, the salon focuses on Indian hair textures, ethical sourcing, and consistent service standards.

With trained professionals and a systems-driven approach, Indian Curls aims to build long-term client trust. The stylish launch marked a promising new addition to Hyderabad’s beauty and grooming scene.

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Indian Curls SalonHair TransformationManikonda HyderabadHair ExtensionsBeauty Industry
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