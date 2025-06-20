  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Indian Icon Awards 2025 celebrate trailblazers across India in Hyderabad

Indian Icon Awards 2025 celebrate trailblazers across India in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

The Indian Icon Awards 2025, hosted by Pride India Awards at The Park, Hyderabad, honoured changemakers in business, education, healthcare, and the...

The Indian Icon Awards 2025, hosted by Pride India Awards at The Park, Hyderabad, honoured changemakers in business, education, healthcare, and the arts. South Indian actress Kavya Thapar, alongside K Radha Devi and Dr Vasudev V N, felicitated awardees who are reshaping society with purpose and innovation. Founder Vinaykumar Narayanaswamy highlighted the event’s mission to recognize unsung heroes driving real change.

The evening was a grand celebration of leadership, talent, and inspiration, making the 2025 edition a memorable milestone in honouring India’s most impactful contributors and visionaries across diverse sectors.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick