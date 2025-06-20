Live
Indian Icon Awards 2025 celebrate trailblazers across India in Hyderabad
Highlights
The Indian Icon Awards 2025, hosted by Pride India Awards at The Park, Hyderabad, honoured changemakers in business, education, healthcare, and the...
The Indian Icon Awards 2025, hosted by Pride India Awards at The Park, Hyderabad, honoured changemakers in business, education, healthcare, and the arts. South Indian actress Kavya Thapar, alongside K Radha Devi and Dr Vasudev V N, felicitated awardees who are reshaping society with purpose and innovation. Founder Vinaykumar Narayanaswamy highlighted the event’s mission to recognize unsung heroes driving real change.
The evening was a grand celebration of leadership, talent, and inspiration, making the 2025 edition a memorable milestone in honouring India’s most impactful contributors and visionaries across diverse sectors.
