Indian youth in anguish amid job uncertainty in the US

Hyderabad: A growing number of young Indians aspiring to study or work in the United States are grappling with anguish as job prospects become increasingly uncertain in the “land of opportunity”.

For many, the dream of a stable career in the US—long considered a pathway to global exposure and upward mobility—now comes with heightened anxiety, chronic stress, and a heavy burden of belied expectations.

According to Braja Kishore Pradhan, a social activist, the emotional toll of living abroad is often underestimated. “From the outside, it looks like an exciting journey, but for many Indian youth, the experience is silently overwhelming. They face every academic, financial, or professional setback alone. Without the emotional cushion of family, even small worries feel amplified. The loneliness, the pressure, the expectation—they carry it all without a support system,” he said. This emotional vacuum often leads to anxiety, self-doubt, and mental fatigue. The pressure intensifies when students struggle to secure internships, OPT (Optional Practical Training) placements, or H-1B-sponsored roles. Psychologists note a sharp rise in anxiety linked directly to US job uncertainty.

Ritika Gupta, Counsellor, Aera Consultants, explains: “The fear of whether they will secure employment or remain in the US is enormous. Visa delays, hiring freezes, layoffs in tech, and growing competition make the dream seem increasingly out of reach. Every rejection chips away at confidence, and the culture of equating foreign success with self-worth makes failures feel even more personal.”

Students abroad say the emotional turmoil is far deeper than what families back home realize. Many silently endure guilt, shame, and financial pressure—especially those whose families have invested heavily in their education.

“We don’t show our struggles because we don’t want to disappoint our parents”

Dr Neetu Tiwari, psychiatrist at NIIMS Medical College, observes that young Indians often hide their struggles due to fear of judgment. “They see peers on social media celebrating jobs or internships and feel like they’re falling behind. The constant comparison deepens feelings of inadequacy and isolation. Many suffer from sleeplessness, chronic anxiety, and overwhelming stress as they try to match unrealistic expectations,” she said.

For many students in the US, the emotional toll is as challenging as the job search itself. A Rahul, a master’s student, shared: “Every day feels like a race against time. I apply to dozens of jobs and hear nothing back. My visa clock is ticking, tuition loans are piling up, and I can’t tell my parents how scared I am. They think I’m doing great here.”

S. Ananya, a recent graduate, said the job market has shaken her confidence. “I was a topper back home. Here, I feel invisible. Rejections come daily. The stress of not knowing if I can stay after graduation keeps me awake at night.”

P. Karan, student, added: “People see social media posts and think we live glamorous lives. The truth is, we’re struggling with rent, part-time jobs, loneliness, and job uncertainty. It’s mentally draining.”

A growing emotional crisis

Mental health experts warn that this ongoing uncertainty may escalate into a widespread emotional and psychological concern among Indian youth.

The stigma around discussing struggles only deepens the crisis, says Dr. Tiwari. “Seeking help is not a sign of weakness—it is a sign of awareness. Regular conversations about failure, uncertainty, and emotional well-being must become normal if we want young Indians to cope healthily.”

With US job markets tightening and immigration processes becoming more complex, young Indians abroad face unprecedented emotional challenges. They are navigating high expectations, cultural isolation, and financial strain—all while trying to secure a future many see slipping through their fingers. For thousands, this is not merely a job struggle. It is a test of resilience, identity, and emotional survival—one they are fighting largely on their own.