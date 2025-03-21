India’s First Mother & Child Fashion Event Redefines the Runway

SAMANA College of Design Studies (SCDS), in association with Vibgyor Entertainments & Events, launches India’s first-ever mother & child fashion event with India Teens Fash ion League (ITFL) and Mrs. India Beauty Pageant 2025.

This groundbreaking initiative offers a unique platform for families to showcase confidence, style, and talent. ITFL focuses on grooming and personality development for young aspirants, while Mrs. India Beauty Pageant celebrates the achievements of married women. Expanding pan-India, the event promises expert mentorship and unparalleled exposure. Registrations are now open, inviting participants to step into the spotlight and redefine fashion with elegance and empowerment.