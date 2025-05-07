Live
- SuperGrads Tips to Score Higher Using CUET Previous Year Question Papers
- Assam: Drugs worth Rs 9.5 crore seized, three held
- India captain Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket, to continue playing ODIs
- SC rejects BJP MLA’s plea, directs him to surrender in two weeks
- Foreign players worried, but Pakistan Super League to continue despite Indian air strikes
- CBI Director Praveen Sood gets one-year extension amid lack of consensus on successor
- Tamil Nadu to launch organised cancer screening programme in 12 districts
- Operation Sindoor: Memes Flood Social Media in Response as India Strikes Pakistan
- Athletic Club handed major blow ahead of Man Utd clash as key trio out with injury
- Meghalaya has highest budgetary allocation for health sector: Conrad Sangma
India’s 'Operation Sindoor' Response to Pahalgam Attack Sparks Mock Drills in Hyderabad
Highlights
Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India launched 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
In response, India carried out lightning strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan under the name 'Operation Sindoor.'
As part of the preparations, mock drills were conducted in various areas of Hyderabad.
Personnel from NDRAF, SDRF, Revenue, GHMC, Municipal Administration, Police, Fire, Electricity, and Transport departments participated in the mock drills.
Next Story