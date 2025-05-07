India’s 'Operation Sindoor' Response to Pahalgam Attack Sparks Mock Drills in Hyderabad

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In response, India carried out lightning strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan under the name 'Operation Sindoor.'

As part of the preparations, mock drills were conducted in various areas of Hyderabad.

Personnel from NDRAF, SDRF, Revenue, GHMC, Municipal Administration, Police, Fire, Electricity, and Transport departments participated in the mock drills.























