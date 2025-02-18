  • Menu
Indigo assures highest standards in food and beverage service

Hyderabad: Responding to a recent news report in Hans India about raid on an inflight food supplier for Indigo at IDA Patancheru where the food safety officer found live cockroaches, Indigo in a press statement clarified saying, “We are cognizant of the investigation involving an inflight food supplier.

Upon receiving this information, we immediately discontinued the supply of products that were being sourced from them. We want to emphasise our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of food and beverage service on board.”

