Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life for people: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: On the 42nd death anniversary of Indira Gandhi, TPCC Working President Jagga Reddy said that she had sacrificed her life for the people of the nation. In a statement, he described the former Prime Minister as a great leader, who brought banks closer to farmers and the poor. He paid floral tributes to her by garlanding her statue in Sangareddy.

Reddy stated that Indira Gandhi distributed land to the poor, rising above caste and religion. Aware that she might be killed, she courageously made tough decisions for the nation. Whether the Opposition agrees or not, her family, including Rajiv Gandhi, remains an integral part of history. Even former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee praised Indira Gandhi as an extraordinary woman.

“The day marks Indira Gandhi’s supreme sacrifice for the people of the country,” the statement said. She transformed banks into people’s banks, bringing financial services closer to farmers and the poor. Through bank nationalisation, she turned them into national assets, ensuring that banking facilities reached even the rural population.

According to Reddy, Indira Gandhi made history by distributing land to the landless poor through the Land Ceiling Act; even today, people remember how ‘Indiramma’ provided housing plots to those without homes. He noted, “The day Indira Gandhi was killed, the nation was plunged into darkness. On the day of her assassination, Sonia Gandhi was by her side as she lay in a pool of blood.”

The senior Congress leader said, “Indira Gandhi was a courageous woman who made tough decisions, fully aware that she might lose her life. The family of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi carries a legacy of sacrifice. Where were leaders like Modi, Amit Shah, and KCR when this family was making sacrifices for the country?” He added that, whether others accept it or not, the family of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi remains an integral part of India’s history.