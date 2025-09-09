Indira Mahila Shakti Canteens Empower Women in Telangana | GHMC Support

The Telangana Government, with help from GHMC, is running 33 Indira Mahila Shakti Canteens in the state. These canteens give jobs to women and offer low-cost, healthy food to people.

In a video shared by GHMC, one woman tells her story. She says the canteen has changed her life. With support from GHMC, she is now earning money and feels proud to help her community.

“These canteens are not just food stalls,” she says. “They help us become strong and independent.”

Many women are now working in these canteens. They are learning to run businesses, cook, and manage daily work. This is giving them confidence and a better future.

A GHMC officer said that seeing the smiles on people’s faces makes them happy and GHMC is proud to be part of this program.

This project is a big step towards women empowerment and better lives for families.