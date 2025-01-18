Indiramma houses for all eligible Cong govt’s top motto: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Stating that the construction of Indiramma Houses was a continuous process, the Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide houses to everyone who is eligible.

Srinivasa Reddy said that in the first phase, houses will be given to those who have house sites and in the second phase to those who do not have house sites. The Minister reviewed the Indiramma housing revenue system in the villages and the appointment of surveyors at the Secretariat on Friday. The meeting had a detailed discussion on the need to have the engineering wing required for the construction of Indiramma Houses and the appointment of revenue officers for each revenue village and the appointment of surveyors.

Srinivasa Reddy suggested the officials place two lists in the gram sabhas, one for those who have a house site and the other for those who do not have a house site. He said that the construction of Indiramma houses is being undertaken in phases. The officials brought to the attention of the Minister that currently there were only 274 engineers in the Housing Corporation and that another 400 engineers were required for the construction and supervision of Indiramma Houses in the state. The Minister suggested to the CS to examine how the services of engineering personnel can be utilised in other government departments.

The Minister suggested the officials prepare a special action plan for the construction of houses within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. He directed the officials to appoint a revenue officer for each revenue village in connection with the village revenue system and to conduct a separate examination by selecting eligible persons from the VRO and VRA and to immediately formulate the procedures related to this examination and make necessary arrangements for conducting the examination. He said that there were currently 450 surveyors in the State and that another thousand surveyors were needed. He advised the officials to prepare a plan for the selection of surveyors and that the selection process should be transparent.