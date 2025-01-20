Live
Indiramma houses for all the eligible: Ponguleti
Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reassured that all the eligible families in the State would get housing units in a phased manner in the next four years
Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reassured that all the eligible families in the State would get housing units in a phased manner in the next four years. He reaffirmed that the State government, which has already launched phase I of the scheme, remains dedicated to the provision of Indiramma houses for all impoverished households in Telangana.
The Minister who unveiled the diary and calendar for the employees of the Telangana State Housing Corporation at the Ministers Quarters on Sunday maintained that the Congress government stands by its promise made during the Assembly election campaign. "The State government is functioning in accordance with the expectations of the populace. Thus, employees should work in tandem with the government's initiatives," he emphasised.
The Minister alleged that the previous BRS government had completely ignored the housing department, which was tasked with constructing houses for the economically disadvantaged. The KCR regime had ultimately dissolved the department while integrating its personnel into other agencies. In contrast, the current Congress government has initiated measures to revamp this department and has established the essential mechanism for selecting beneficiaries, as well as overseeing the construction and management of housing projects, he pointed out. He emphasised that the Housing Corporation has been reinforced through the reappointment of 326 employees, and the present government is continuously striving to improve the lives of all workers within the Congress framework. Employees' Association State President G Ravinder Reddy, General Secretary B Venkata Ramireddy, and others participated in the programme.