Indiramma houses for urban poor with G+3 model: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said that the government would take up construction of Indiramma Houses in the urban areas of the state with G+3 floors without affecting their livelihood.

The Housing Minister had a review meeting with the officials on Friday. The Minister said that with the aim of fulfilling the dream of the poor to have their own house, the state government has launched the construction of Indiramma Houses which has almost ended in the rural areas. He said that the focus now has been shifted on the construction of Indiramma Houses in urban areas as well.

The Minister said that he poor living in the slums of the cities prefer to stay there, as they were not interested in houses, especially if they are built far from Hyderabad, as it would affect their livelihood. In the past, 42,000 houses were built far from Hyderabad, but only about 19,000 people moved there. He said that a recent field survey revealed that only 13,000 people were living in those houses.

Taking all these factors into consideration, it has been decided to construct Indiramma Indlu in urban areas, mainly in the slums of Hyderabad city, where the poor are present, using the G+3 method. As part of this, 16 slums were identified in Hyderabad in the first phase. He said that work was being done to implement the same system in other cities like Warangal, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Karimnagar.

Srinivasa Reddy said that for the tribals who have been without shelter for years, 13,266 Indiramma houses were sanctioned to Chenchu, Kolam, Thoti and Kondared in the four ITDA areas of Bhadrachalam, Utnoor, Eturunagaram and Munnanur. He also said that 8,750 houses were already sanctioned to the 16 ST constituencies in the state. With this, 22,016 Indiramma houses were sanctioned to the tribals so far.

The Minister directed the officials to take steps to immediately identify the beneficiaries of these houses and start the construction. He asked the officials to continuously monitor the construction of houses in line with the government’s goal of being more proactive in sanctioning and constructing Indiramma houses.

He said that no state government in the country has spent Rs 5 lakh for the houses of the poor, and that the goal of this government was to construct and provide Indiramma houses to every eligible person in the state as promised in the elections, and the authorities should work accordingly.