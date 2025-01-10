Indiramma Housing scheme: 95% of applications scrutinised says Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy informed that 95 per cent of scrutiny for Indiramma Indlu applications for Phase-I if scheme has been completed in districts and 88 per cent under GHMC limits. For the eligible families, the government will be providing financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, while identifying them under EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category, to construct new houses on their own in their own sites.

The Minister who launched the official website https://indirammaindlu.telangana.gov.in/ on Thursday at Secretariat said that the portal would bring in more transparency and resolve issues through its grievance redressal mechanism. Once the entry is made online, the information would reach the MPDO in villages and Municipal Commissioner in Cities. The applicants will get regular updates via SMS and they may also check online about the status of the grievance.

The Minister said that the government was ensuring that only the eligible are covered in the scheme, by averting any possible involvement of middlemen. The Minister while allaying apprehensions about those who are not covered in the scheme said that those who do not possess any land would be provided housing units in later Phases of Indiramma Indlu. The Phase-I presently offers Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the poorest of the poor. In later phases the government has plans to provide 4.5 lakh housing units to other underprivileged.