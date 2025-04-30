Indiramma Housing Scheme: Officials embark on door-to-door beneficiary verification drive

Rangareddy: To ensure transparency in identifying the deserving candidates to help them get benefited with government schemes, teams of officials from various wings have been formed in Ranga Reddy district. They visited villages for field verifications. The teams are extensively examining the eligible applicants with the help of evidence-based data available with the government.

A team led by Special Secretary (Housing) V P Goutham, and additional district collector Pratima Singh, conducted house-to-house verification on Tuesday in wards of the Thukkuguda municipality under Maheshwaram constituency. The team is said to have covered Mankhal, Tukkuguda and Sirigiripur villages during their visit and interacted with people who applied for double bedroom houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

The team went into details provided by the applicants and is said to have compared it with the data available with officials. The special secretary interacted with several applicants during the door-to-door inspection and inquired about their present status of the applicant’s family, their financial condition.

Goutham said that the teams will visit houses of applicants and collect details before approving their candidature. The officials were instructed to identify the eligible homeless poor to help them get the benefit of the housing scheme.

Pratima Singh instructed officials to visit houses of applicants and cross check the details thoroughly, leaving no scope of errors and discrepancies. This will help get a good name for the government and the district as well.

The team comprised district housing project director Dharavat C Nayak, Thukkuguda Municipal commissioner A Vani, Maheshwaram tahsildar T Saidulu, MPDO K Sailaja Reddy and verification officer Ram Prasad, besides municipal staff.