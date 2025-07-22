Indisciplined in party will face stick, warns TG BJP president

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana chief N Ramchander Rao stated that if anyone in the party is indisciplined, disciplinary action will be taken and emphasized that there is no distinction between old and new members, claiming that such differences are narratives created by some individuals.

Addressing the media in the national capital on Monday, he affirmed that any leader who harms the party or violates discipline will face consequences. As state president, he aims to resolve any minor issues that arise within the party. He also mentioned that if there are problems concerning leaders and workers, the national leadership will address them.

In his first visit to Delhi after assuming office as BJP Telangana State President, he addressed the media, expressing his desire to seek blessings and guidance from the party’s central leadership to strengthen the party in the state. During his visit, he met with Sunil Bansal, Arvind Menon, and Nitin Gadkari. He noted that he would meet BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in Parliament the following day.

Rao criticized Congress party leaders for misleading the people of the country and Telangana, pointing out that while significant issues were being discussed in Parliament, the main opposition leader was absent, making their criticisms of the BJP seem unreasonable. He highlighted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had visited Delhi 46 times in the last 19 months. Yet key Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, did not grant him an appointment; on the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers did.

He said that preventing Rahul Gandhi from meeting with Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, is an insult to the people of Telangana. Rao also criticized the Congress government for blaming the central government regarding the 42% reservation for backward classes (BCs).

A bill was introduced in the Assembly to provide 42% reservation in local body elections, which the BJP fully supported. However, Rao expressed concern about a conspiracy to implement 10% reservation for Muslim minorities even before the ordinance is finalized, stating that the BJP opposes religious and political reservations.

Congress leaders have proposed that to grant 42% reservation to Backward Classes (BCs), it should be included in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. Rao questioned whether legal advice had been obtained during the Cabinet discussions, emphasizing that granting a 42% reservation would exceed the 50% cap imposed by the Supreme Court.

He stated that for the increase in BC reservation percentages, amending Section 285 of the Panchayati Raj Act is necessary. Despite this, Rao pointed out that the Congress government is now considering bringing an ordinance on BC reservations without a clear understanding of the 9th Schedule process.

He reminded that in 1973, the Supreme Court clarified in the Kesavananda Bharati case that even if a law is included in the 9th Schedule, it is still subject to judicial review. He cited the ongoing pending case regarding the reservation law, included in the 9th Schedule in Tamil Nadu by Jayalalithaa, emphasizing that the final decision has yet to be made.

Rao accused the Congress government of misleading the people regarding the 42% BC reservation and asserted that Congress should apologize for deceiving the BC community. He criticized Congress leaders for being aware of the Supreme Court verdict and the need to amend Section 285 but still not engaging in substantive discussions.

He advised that the Congress party, instead of blaming the central government, focus on implementing the promised 42% reservation. The BJP, he reiterated, remains against religious reservations.