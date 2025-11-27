Indrajaal launches India’s first Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle-the Indrajaal Ranger

In a landmark stride for India’s defence preparedness, Indrajaal Drone Defence unveiled the nation’s first Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle (ADPV), christened the Indrajaal Ranger. This fully mobile, AI-enabled counter-drone system promises to redefine how India responds to the escalating menace of drone-led threats across borders, cities, and critical corridors.

Indrajaal is India’s autonomous Counter-UAS and air-defence technology company, built on a decade of research in AI, robotics, and autonomous systems. At the heart of its innovation lies SkyOS™, a proprietary autonomy engine that fuses multi-sensor intelligence, real-time decision-making, and autonomous engagement into a unified C5ISRT framework. It empowers ‘Indrajaal’ to create dynamic “security domes” with the capability of protecting airports, refineries, seaports, cities, and military formations at an unprecedented scale.

Unlike traditional vehicle-mounted systems that remain effective only when stationed at fixed points, the Ranger is designed to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones while in motion. This breakthrough innovation enables seamless protection across border roads, canals, agricultural belts, critical infrastructure, and dense urban pocketsfortifying India’s frontline against smuggling, surveillance, and terror attempts.

The need for such a system was reinforced by two recent national security incidents. First, an ISI-linked cross-border drone-trafficking operation smuggled weapons deep into Indian territory, exposing how drones have become a direct conduit for arms infiltration. Second, the Border Security Force (BSF) neutralised 255 Pakistani drones this year alone, underscoring how drones have emerged as the primary transport channel for India’s Rs 3-lakh-crore drug-trafficking ecosystem.

Together, these incidents highlighted a stark reality: every drone intercepted is a life protected. India urgently required a mobile, fast-response counter-drone vehicle capable of real-time interception, and Indrajaal’s Ranger delivers exactly that. The Ranger’s role extends beyond interception; by disrupting cross-border criminal operations, it prevents narcotics from endangering Indian youth, blocks illicit weapons from entering urban centres, and safeguards farmers living along sensitive border zones.

Its automated interception framework reduces the operational burden on police and BSF units, enabling smarter, data-driven deployment of manpower. Most importantly, it restores a sense of safety, dignity, and normalcy to border communities long plagued by persistent threats.

At the launch event, Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey (Retd), former Commandant of the Army War College and General Officer Commanding of the Chinar Corps, hailed the innovation: “India’s youth deserve a safer nation, free from the shadow of international crime networks.

Technologies like the Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle are not just machinesthey are shields protecting our children, our farmers, and our future. With this Ranger launch, the country and the brave men guarding our borders will be truly grateful for such a transformative contribution.” Kiran Raju, Founder & CEO of Indrajaal, echoed this sentiment: “Each drone neutralised translates to lives protected and India’s internal security strengthened. This is our primary mission at Indrajaalto defend freedom.”

The launch of the Indrajaal Ranger is seen as the country taking decisive steps into the future to secure its borders and cities against evolving drone threats, reflecting a commitment to Atma Nirbhar Bharat.