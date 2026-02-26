Infant dies after mother places him in burning stove in Bowrampet

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a two-month-old baby boy was allegedly killed by his mother in Bowrampet, under Dundigal police station limits. The incident has left residents shocked and raised serious concerns.

The couple Rajendra and Mamatha, natives of Madhya Pradesh and are workers employed at a construction site in the Bowrampet area. According to preliminary information, neighbours alerted police after a dispute in the family, leading to the discovery of the incident.

Police said the woman allegedly tied the baby boy’s hands and legs, stuffed clothes into his mouth, and placed him in a burning wood stove, reportedly claiming that the child had been crying since the previous night. The infant died on the spot.A senior police officer said, the father of the victim, Rajendra, left for work early in the morning.

When he returned home at 11 am, he discovered his baby burning in the stove. Tragically, when he pulled the baby out, it was already lifeless. Upon confronting Mamata about the incident, she confessed that she had thrown the baby into the stove due to her inability to tolerate the baby's incessant crying. This revelation led to a heated argument between the couple.

Following the alert, Dundigal police rushed to the spot, registered a case, and shifted the infant’s body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.