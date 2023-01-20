Inspire Brands company to set up Support Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Global multi-brand restaurant company Inspire Brands on Thursday announced setting up its Support Centre in Hyderabad. The centre would support across four verticals including IT Infrastructure and Development Operations, Restaurant Tech, Digital Tech and Enterprise Data.



The announcement was made after a virtual meeting between the Inspire Brands team and Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao.

The $40 Billion US company (Inspire Brands) has over 32,000 branches across 70 countries and owns popular brands such as Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin', Jimmy John's, Rusty Taco and Sonic. From guest experience to career development to community well-being, Inspire is looking to drive transformation from the Centre in India.