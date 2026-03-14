Inspiring women leaders grace celebration

International Women’s Day sparkled with purpose at Mahila Dakshata Samiti Educational Institutions as eminent women leaders inspired young minds. Chief Guest Shantha Sinha, Founder–Secretary of MV Foundation, delivered a stirring message on education and social responsibility.

Guests of Honour included Saroj Tapadia, Monisha Vemavarapu, and Padmakshi Nagaraj, who shared empowering leadership journeys. President Dr. Saroj Bajaj urged students to pursue excellence with courage and compassion.

The institution reaffirmed its mission to nurture confident, value-driven young women leaders committed to equality, progress, and meaningful societal change.