Intellectuals urged to lead BJP’s push for power in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP President N. Ramchander Rao called on intellectuals to play a pivotal role in shaping political change, urging them to help bring the BJP into power in the next state assembly elections. Addressing a gathering of intellectuals in Kodad on the second day of his tour through the Nalgonda and Suryapet districts, on Tuesday, Rao emphasized the importance of leveraging experience, scholarship, and social engagement to build political momentum for a “Viksit Telangana.”

Rao asserted that intellectuals possess the moral and analytical clarity needed to inform the public, raise awareness, and counter misinformation. He encouraged members of the Intellectuals Forum to actively educate citizens on policy issues and governance, and to foster informed democratic participation in favor of the BJP.

In a scathing critique of the Congress-led state government, Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of failing to deliver on electoral promises even after 18 months in office. He cited the party’s much-publicized “nine guarantees” as impractical and misleading, adding that the promises had deepened public debt and eroded trust.

Rao also highlighted the sluggish pace of investigations into alleged corruption and financial irregularities involving leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Suggesting a possible understanding between Congress and BRS, he claimed the investigative inertia pointed to political collusion.

Celebrating national accomplishments, Rao praised the 11-year tenure of the Narendra Modi-led central government, stating that India has seen unprecedented development across all sectors. He credited the government’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” mission for uplifting marginalized communities and transforming India into a rising global power. The efficient delivery of basic services and infrastructure development were highlighted as key achievements of the BJP’s governance model.

On the second day of his two-district tour, Rao began with a visit to a temple in his native village, Nallabandagudem, followed by a trip to Saibaba temple before reaching Kodad.

He was received with enthusiasm by farmers, members of the BJP Kisan Morcha, and party cadres. The warm reception featured chants, garlands, and spirited participation from local leaders and supporters.

During the visit, Rao also paid tribute to Telangana statehood martyr Srikanth Chari by garlanding his statue, underscoring the party’s continued reverence for those who laid down their lives and stood as the foundation for state formation. He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to honor the sacrifices made during the Telangana movement.

The visit and meeting concluded with the new BJP state reiterating that the party’s line of intellectual engagement is central to political renewal. With an eye on the future, Rao urged thoughtful participation and civic responsibility to support the BJP’s goal of establishing development-focused, accountable governance in Telangana during this two-day visit.