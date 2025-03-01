Intelligence DG takes part in passing out parade of canines

Hyderabad: The Director General of Intelligence, B Shivadhar Reddy expressed his immense pleasure at the Passing Out Parade of the 24th batch of the All India Level Canine Basic Induction Course, emphasising the critical role that these highly trained canines and their handlers play in safeguarding society. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the trainees, appreciating their dedication, discipline, and commitment to duty.

Acknowledging the bond between handlers and their canines, he stated, “A well-trained canine is not just a tool, it is a partner, a protector, and a loyal companion.” The Passing Out Parade was held at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA), Moinabad On Friday. The ceremony marked the culmination of an intensive eight-month training programme, preparing canine units and their handlers for crucial roles in law enforcement.

This year’s batch comprised 72 canines and 101 handlers from various state and central police units, including Telangana, Bihar, Goa, Tripura, CISF, RGIA, and RPF (Secunderabad & Vijayawada). The canines—36 Labrador Retrievers, 8 German Shepherds, and 28 Belgian Malinois—were rigorously trained in specialised areas such as explosives detection, narcotics detection, liquor detection, tracking, and assault operations.

Highlighting recent achievements, Shivadhar Reddy commended the outstanding performance of Telangana Police’s canine teams at the 68th All India Level Police Duty Meet 2024-25 held in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The team secured six gold, four silver, and eight bronze medals, topping the medal tally and winning the prestigious Charminar Trophy for overall championship. Notably, Teja, a narcotics detection dog from Cyberabad trained at IITA, won a Bronze Medal and contributed to securing the Runner’s Trophy.

As part of the Passing Out Parade, the newly trained canines and their handlers showcased a series of impressive demonstrations, including Namaste Drill, Obedience Drill, Seek Far Find, Mathematics Class Demo, Silent Drill, CrossWalk, Murder Scene of Offence, Paper Drill, Balloon Popping, Scent Identification, Tug of War, Vehicle Jump, Monkey Walk, Running Race with Tyre, Feeding Catch, Hurdle Jump with Fire, Namaste Drill on Moving Vehicle, Luggage Search, Blind Rope Walk, Open Bite, and Agility Obstacles.