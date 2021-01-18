Interests of all the stakeholders should be protected: Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called up the Company Secretaries to strive for protecting the interests of all the stakeholders following law of the land.

Speaking at the Convocation Ceremony of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India here on Monday, the vice president said that this profession should be with mission not only for commission. Protecting the interests of all stakeholders and following the law of the land was important, said Venkaiah Naidu. "Now the business has opened up, foreign investments are coming and now the interests of all should be protected," said Venkaiah Naidu.

The vice president also stressed on having a foolproof system to check the financial frauds. "Some cheat the banks and run away. We must have a fool proof system. We must have responsibility and accountability. Transparency, integrity and honesty must be there," said Venkaiah Naidu.

The vice president stressed on the need to take governance at local level to the Gram Panchayats, Municipalities, Corporations etc as 50 per cent of the population lives in rural areas and these local bodies must have good governance model, he said.