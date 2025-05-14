Internal feuding in Cong proves a tough nut to crack for party brass

Hyderabad: Despite the internal bickering within Congress reaching its crescendo in several Assembly constituencies, the top leadership is finding it difficult to resolve the situation. The second rung leaders remain concerned as Chief Minister, PCC chief, in-charge Ministers and even the new AICC State in-charge are unable to untangle the complex political situation and continue to pass the buck.

According to party sources, in the Assembly segments where group dynamics are playing a major role, there is a growing concern within the party that local body polls may get impacted if this continues.

Each time there is some political activity within a constituency, the rival group is engaged in a show of strength with the other group. This is the order of the day in several constituencies including Jagtial, Patancheru, Gadwal, Station Ghanpur, Banswada, besides Khairatabad Assembly constituency.

In Jagtial, the rivalry between MLA and former BRS leader M Sanjay Kumar and former MLC T Jeevan Reddy continues. The issue has sometimes landed in front of AICC, as Jeevan Reddy has threatened to resign from the party. In Patancheru, rivalry between MLA G Mahipal Reddy, a defector from BRS and Kata Srinivas Goud has put the party to embarrassment, forcing the party to form a committee headed by Aadi Srinivas, Government Whip.

Meanwhile, in Gadwal, the situation is not different as rivalry between Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy who defected from BRS and Saritha Thirupathaiah continues. In Station Ghanpur, the rivalry between Kadiyam Srihari and Singapuram Indira has caused trouble to the party. Similarly in Banswada, former Assembly Speaker and Agriculture Minister under BRS government Pocharam Srinivas Reddy faces rivalry from Enugu Ravinder Reddy. In Hyderabad, former Minister and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender’s political statements have not only caused trouble but also created apprehensions about his possible stance at the time of GHMC polls.

Despite all the attempts by the leadership to bridge the gap and bring in much needed coordination between the groups, the gap is believed to have widened in recent months. Group politics is not new to the party, however, the defectors from other parties have their advantage as MLAs have invited the ire of loyal workers.

“There are scores of constituencies with unresolved issues. When the groups approach the leadership seeking resolution, these are placed under the backburner while giving priority to other issues. If this continues, this may impact not only local body polls, but also other elections, denting the Congress’ prospects. Just imagine if a ticket is provided to one of the groups, there is very much chance of other groups working against this decision on ground, causing defeat of the party,” felt a party leader, expressing apprehensions about going for the local body polls in this scenario.