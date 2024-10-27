Live
International conference at Vidya Jyoti College of Engg held
Hyderabad: Former CBI Joint Director JD Lakshminarayana and Vidya Jyoti Engineering College Chairman, Janagam MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy stated that if students have patience and perseverance, they can achieve their desired goals. A one-day conference on the theme Power of Persistence was held at Vidya Jyoti Engineering College in Rangreddy district on Saturday.
JD Lakshminarayana and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy participated as the chief guests. They said that perseverance helps to achieve the goals to uncover the truth in adverse situations. Considering the changing times of the country and abroad, students are advised to follow the innovations and move forward.
