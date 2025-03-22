  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

International Day of Forests celebrated at Zoo Park

International Day of Forests celebrated at Zoo Park
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park celebrated the International Day of Forests on Friday, and a mega plantation programme was conducted on the zoo...

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park celebrated the International Day of Forests on Friday, and a mega plantation programme was conducted on the zoo premises. J Vasantha curator, NZP-Hyderabad Zoo, along with team members comprising deputy curators, asst. curators, deputy range officers, forest section officers, and others planted saplings of native Indian plants like Ficus, Peepal, Jamoon, Juvvi, Maddi, which were planted at children park.

On the occasion, Vasantha said that Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad is one of the pioneering zoos in the country, and is educating on wildlife, creating awareness among the visitors on the importance of native Indian flora and fauna, emphasising on the negative impact of invasive flora and fauna in the Indian ecosystem.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick