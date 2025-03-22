Live
International Day of Forests celebrated at Zoo Park
Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park celebrated the International Day of Forests on Friday, and a mega plantation programme was conducted on the zoo premises. J Vasantha curator, NZP-Hyderabad Zoo, along with team members comprising deputy curators, asst. curators, deputy range officers, forest section officers, and others planted saplings of native Indian plants like Ficus, Peepal, Jamoon, Juvvi, Maddi, which were planted at children park.
On the occasion, Vasantha said that Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad is one of the pioneering zoos in the country, and is educating on wildlife, creating awareness among the visitors on the importance of native Indian flora and fauna, emphasising on the negative impact of invasive flora and fauna in the Indian ecosystem.