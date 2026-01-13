International Sweets and Kites Festival Launched in Secunderabad

The International Sweets and Kites Festival has officially kicked off at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, showcasing a vibrant blend of stunning kites and delectable sweets. Organised by the Telangana Tourism Department, the festival has drawn an enthusiastic crowd of residents and kite flyers from approximately 19 countries.

The event features around 50 national kite flyers from various Indian cities, along with youth from the twin cities and surrounding areas, participating in a spectacular kite-flying display. Kites of all shapes and sizes are being flown, with stalls showcasing unique designs from countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Nigeria, Canada, Japan, France, Italy, Russia, Switzerland, and Malaysia, capturing the attention of onlookers.

Complementing the kite festivities, 60 stalls dedicated to a variety of sweets have been set up. The event has been fortified with tight security measures, with approximately 200 police personnel ensuring safety for all attendees.

Running for three days, from January 13th to 15th, the festival is open to the public from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Additionally, a hot air balloon festival will be taking place at three locations on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Hot air balloon rides at the Parade Grounds are set to occur from January 16th to 19th, available in the late afternoon and evening from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM.